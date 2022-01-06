Suburban Dallas property with gastroenterology ASC acquired

A medical building housing the Digestive Health Center of Allen (Texas) was acquired by real estate company Montecito Medical.

The 10,860-square-foot building, opened in 2020, houses an ASC with one operating room, three procedure rooms and 14 pre-operation rooms and post-anesthesia recovery bays, Montecito said in December. Montecito did not disclose the financial details.

The acquisition in suburban Dallas is the latest in Montecito's string of Dallas-area, gastroenterology-focused real estate buys.

Digestive Health Center of Allen is an affiliate of Dallas-based GI Alliance, which supports more than 625 independent gastroenterologists operating in Texas, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Utah and Washington.