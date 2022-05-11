NVision adds Texas, California practices

Ophthalmology group NVision has added two practices to its network.

San Antonio-based Eye Associates of South Texas and San Leandro, Calif.-based Turner Eye Institute are now part of the NVision network, the group said May 10.

Eye Associates of South Texas has provided eye care to patients in the region for more than 10 years, NVision said. The practice is NVision's ninth in the San Antonio area.

Turner Eye Institute opened in 1976 and has three locations. In addition to San Leandro, it operates clinics in Concord and Castro Valley.