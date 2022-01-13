Texas hospital adds outpatient clinic, pediatric ambulatory surgery 

Tyler, Texas-based Christus Trinity Mother Frances and Pediatric Surgical Associates are teaming up to open an outpatient clinic and offer ambulatory surgery, the Longview News-Journal reported Jan. 13.

Pediatric Surgical Associates will offer abdominal surgery, thoracic surgery, genitourinary surgery, head and neck surgery and laparoscopic surgery, among other services.

"Previously, outside of ENT procedures, children would need to travel to Dallas or Houston to receive surgical care. Now, they can stay in town — which is better for the patients, for their families and for their care," Lynn Wyllie, RN, certified surgical services manager and associate vice president of perioperative services at Christus, told the News-Journal.