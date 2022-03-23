Joint-venture cardio ASC opening in Texas

Chicago-based Regent Surgical Health and Amarillo-based Northwest Texas Healthcare System are opening a joint-venture cardiovascular ASC in Amarillo.

The Cardiovascular Institute of Amarillo will be the only outpatient center in the area dedicated solely to cardiovascular procedures, Regent said in a March 22 LinkedIn post. The center is also part-owned by local cardiologists and electrophysiologists, according to the post.

Size and financial details were not disclosed.