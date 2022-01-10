Texas ASC now accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum 

San Antonio, Texas-based Lawton Plastic Surgery is now accepting cryptocurrency for cosmetic procedures, the ASC said Jan. 10.

The practice will accept Bitcoin, Ethereum and most alternative coins for both surgical and aesthetic procedures.

"Cryptocurrency not only serves as an alternative payment method, but can very well be the currency of the future," Lawton Plastic Surgery founder and owner Gary Lawton, MD, said in a news release.

Here are some of the procedures covered at the ASC: