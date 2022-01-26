Texas ASC property with 20+ physician owners sold to private investor 

ASCs Inc. has sold the property housing the Wellness Ambulatory Surgery Center in McKinney, Texas, to a private investor.

The newly constructed 13,152-square-foot ASC features four operating rooms, one procedure room and 20 preoperative/recovery beds, ASCs Inc. said in a Jan. 25 release.

The ASC has more than 20 physician partners offering spine, pain management, ophthalmology, general/bariatric surgery, a catherization lab, vascular surgeries and podiatry.

The center is located in one of the fastest growing areas in economic growth in the country, with an 8 percent annual population growth, according to the news release.