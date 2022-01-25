USPI, GI Alliance ink deal for 2 Texas endoscopy centers

Riz Hatton

GI Alliance and United Surgical Partners International formed a joint venture for two Texas endoscopy centers.

 The partnership includes GAB Endoscopy Center in San Antonio and South Plains Endoscopy Center in Lubbock. Both are co-owned by GI Alliance's physician partners, according to a Jan. 25 press release.

GI Alliance serves nearly 60 physicians from 24 practices in San Antonio and Lubbock and supports more than 665 independent gastroenterologists across 12 states.

USPI is a subsidiary of Tenet Healthcare Corp. with more than 430 facilities across the U.S.

