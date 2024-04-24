7 hospitals, health systems laying off employees: What ASCs need to know

Seven hospitals and health systems have announced plans to lay off employees in the last 20 days amid financial issues and payer contract obstacles.

Layoffs could create a larger talent pool for ASCs and private practices, which often cannot compete with high salaries at hospitals and health systems.

"Fortunately for private practice, we haven't seen the same staffing challenges as hospital systems," Taif Mukhdomi, MD, interventional pain physician at Pain Zero in Columbus, Ohio, told Becker's. "With recent reports alluding to culture in the workplace affecting overall job satisfaction and patient outcomes, private practice is poised for growth."

Here are seven hospitals and health systems cutting jobs since April 4:

1. Union Springs, Ala.-based Bullock County Hospital laid off 95 employees April 9.

2. Modesto, Calif.-based Stanislaus Surgical Hospital is laying off 191 employees amid a decision from CMS to end its Medicare contract.

3. Coos Bay, Ore.-based Bay Area Hospital plans to layoff 27 workers in non-patient-facing roles as it outsources its revenue cycle management operations.

4. Miami-based Jackson Health System has laid off fewer than 25 people.

5. Norwalk, Ohio-based Fisher-Titus Medical Center laid off seven workers in nonclinical roles April 1.

6. Manchester, N.H.-based Catholic Medical Center shared plans to cut 142 positions, including 54 layoffs.

7. Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System informed previously furloughed employees, 3% of its workforce, that their employment will end in early May.