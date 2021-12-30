58 joint venture ASCs in 2021 

Here are 58 joint-venture ASCs Becker's ASC Review has reported on in 2021:
This is not a comprehensive list. If you'd like to add a joint-venture ASC, please email pnewitt@beckershealthcare.com.
- Two physician-owned groups entered into a joint venture with Chesapeake (Va.) Regional Healthcare to open Chesapeake Regional Surgery at Virginia Beach.
- Four physicians are opening a multispecialty ASC, dubbed the Paradise Valley (Ariz.) Multi-Specialty Surgery Center, in July.
- Salem (Ore.) Health opened an ASC, a joint partnership with local physicians including Salem Health, Salem Clinic, Willamette Urology, and Willamette Ear, Nose and Throat and Facial Plastic Surgery.
- Valley, Ala.-based EAMC-Lanier opened a joint-venture ASC between Opelika-based East Alabama Medical Center and five physician shareholders.
- UBMD Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine is working with Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health to build a surgery center.
- Regent Surgical Health, Orthopedic Associates of Long Island (N.Y.) and Long Island, N.Y.-based Catholic Health opened a multispecialty ASC.
- Raleigh, N.C.-based ASC developer Compass Surgical Partners, Tampa-based Orthopaedic Associates of West Florida and Orthopaedic Specialties of Tampa Bay announced a new joint, spine and orthopedic ASC
- The Orthopedic Surgery Center of the Fox Valley is now open in Neenah, Wis. The ASC is a partnership between Glendale-based Ascension Wisconsin and Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Specialists.
- Physician-owned Comprehensive Surgical Care opened a 15,000-square-foot flagship ASC in a former Walmart Neighborhood Market in Gilbert, Ariz.
- Towson, Md.-based SurgCenter Development is moving forward with a new ASC development in New Hampshire.
- Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth is developing a total joint-focused surgery center in Chadds Ford, Pa.
- Fort Myers, Fla.-based Frantz EyeCare has opened an accredited ASC in Naples, Fla., with Surgery Center Services of America.
- An underutilized clinic and circulation space is being converted to an ASC in Glendale, Ariz., dubbed the Phoenix Heart Ambulatory Surgery Center with Surgery Center Services of America.
- Surprise, Ariz.-based Regency Specialties has opened a multispecialty ASC with Surgery Center Services of America.
- Compass Surgical Partners and Raleigh (N.C.) Neurological Clinic are partnering for a spine-focused ASC, dubbed the Raleigh Neurosurgical and Spine Surgery Center.
- Compass partnered with local physicians for the Comprehensive Outpatient Joint & Spine Institute, a newly constructed ASC in Odessa, Fla.
- Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth and Cleveland-based University Hospitals are developing a multispecialty, joint-venture ASC in Medina, Ohio.
- Allina Health is planning to build a surgery center in Brooklyn Park, Minn., in partnership with Surgical Care Affiliates.
- University Hospitals and ValueHealth are developing a second joint-venture ASC in Lorain County, Ohio.
- Vancouver Clinic and PMB broke ground March 17 on their $75 million clinic.
- Developers broke ground on Surgical Care Affiliates' surgery center in partnership with Minneapolis-based Allina Health.
- A freestanding cardiology ASC will be opened through a partnership with Banner Health, Atlas Healthcare Partners and Cardiac Solutions.
- Construction of Phoenix-based OrthoArizona's new multitenant facility in Scottsdale, Ariz., has been completed. OrthoArizona partnered with Phoenix-based HonorHealth and Mission Viejo, Calif.-based Sovereign Healthcare to build the two-story facility.
- Bozeman (Mont.) Health Cottonwood Clinic and Surgery Center was opened. The center is operated as a joint venture between Bozeman Health, local physicians and Addison, Texas-based United Surgical Partners International.
- Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System, SensusOne and Brighton, Mich.-based Advanced Orthopedic Specialists opened an ASC.
- Five North Carolina companies, including ASC development company Compass Surgical Partners, began construction on the Western Carolina Surgery Center.
- A partnership between Surgery Partners, Ryan Companies US and St. Peters, Mo.-based Advanced Bone & Joint broke ground on St. Peters Ambulatory Surgery Center and Medical Office Building.
- Physicians Endoscopy, Mary Washington Healthcare in Fredericksburg, Va., and physicians from Gastroenterology Associates of Fredericksburg opened a joint venture center.
- The Vascular Institute of the Rockies opened Colorado's cardiovascular ASC in Denver — a joint venture among the VIR, Denver-based Advanced Heart & Vein Center, Denver Interventional, Vascular Labs of the Rockies and Deerfield, Ill.-based Surgical Care Affiliates.
- A joint-venture vascular ASC is slated to open in Corpus Christi, Texas, in early 2022 — a three-way joint venture among Malvern, Pa.-based Azura Vascular Care, National Cardiovascular Partners and the Dialysis Access Center of Corpus Christi.
- Atlas Healthcare Partners and Banner Health, both based in Phoenix, added three ASCs in Arizona.
- Andrews Ambulatory Surgery, a joint venture ASC company led by James Andrews, MD, is building its first three ASCs in Florida.
- Proliance Orthopedic Associates and Valley Medical Center, both based in Renton, Wash., opened an ASC on Dec. 15.
- Willamette Surgery Center and Salem Health Hospitals and Clinics are joining forces for an ASC.
- Salem, Ore.-based Willamette Surgery Center and Salem (Ore.) Health Hospitals and Clinics are partnering on a new building that will house the ASC once completed in 2023.
- Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare and local surgeons broke ground on a campus that will hold an ASC in Saratoga Springs, Utah. Construction is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2022.
- Joint venture ASC company Andrews Ambulatory Surgery announced that it will build its first three ASCs in Northeast Florida.
- St. Louis-based Ascension and Chicago-based Regent Surgical will open a nearly 10,000-square-foot gastroenterology ASC in Birmingham, Ala. The ASC is expected to open in the first quarter of 2022.
- Hershey-based Penn State Health and Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth purchased a 60 percent stake in the Surgery Center of Lancaster (Pa.).
- Joint venture ASC Shrewsbury (Mass.) Surgery Center performed its first outpatient spine procedure in October.
- Evergreen Medical Properties, an Atlanta-based healthcare investment and management firm, and Boston-based Bain Capital Real Estate purchased 12 outpatient medical office buildings in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.
- In September, the Bone & Joint Center, Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center and Saratoga Hospital opened a $19.1 million surgery center in Malta, N.Y., specializing in spine and orthopedic surgeries.
- Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare partnered with 50 physicians to acquire Provo-based Central Utah Surgical Center, the company said Oct. 6 in a news release.
- In a partnership with 30 physicians, HCA Healthcare acquired Alaska's newest ASC, the Anchorage-based Alaska Surgery Center, the company said in an Oct. 6 news release.
- Two physicians and a local business owner are opening an ASC offering fixed pricing in Zionsville, Ind., according to a recent Carmel Monthly Magazine report.
- Minneapolis-based cloud software company Fision and Fort Myers (Fla.) ASC are building an orthopedic ASC in Ft. Myers.
- Intermountain Healthcare and The Orthopedic Partners broke ground on a joint-venture ASC.
- Atlas Healthcare Partners, Banner Health and Cardiac Solutions opened a cardiovascular ASC in Sun City, Ariz.
- Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford, United Surgical Partners International and local physicians opened a $16 million multispecialty surgery center in Murfreesboro, Tenn.
- Medford, Mass.-based Lawrence Memorial Hospital opened a 15,000-square-foot surgery center in partnership with local healthcare providers and surgeons from seven physician practices.
- Virginia Eye Consultants and partner ophthalmology network CVP opened an ASC.
- Texas Health Resources, Surgical Care Affiliates and surgeons opened Texas Health Surgery Center, a multispecialty facility, in Waxahachie.
- Regent Surgical Health, Orthopedic Associates of Long Island (N.Y.) and Long Island, N.Y.-based Catholic Health opened a multispecialty ASC, dubbed PrecisionCare Surgery Center.
- Compass Surgical Partners is finishing up an ASC in Asheville, N.C. The Western Carolina Surgery Center is a joint venture among Compass and AdventHealth Henderson, Asheville ENT, Carolina Ophthalmology and Emerge Orthopaedics.
- HCA Healthcare and its joint venture partners have completed a medical office building with an ASC on its Houston campus.
- Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare has opened a multispecialty ASC with 18 physician partners in the Nashville, Tenn., suburb of Brentwood.
- Dallas-based Medical City Healthcare opened a multispecialty ASC in partnership with 24 physicians.