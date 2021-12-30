58 joint venture ASCs in 2021 

Here are 58 joint-venture ASCs Becker's ASC Review has reported on in 2021:

  1. Two physician-owned groups entered into a joint venture with Chesapeake (Va.) Regional Healthcare to open Chesapeake Regional Surgery at Virginia Beach. 
  2. Four physicians are opening a multispecialty ASC, dubbed the Paradise Valley (Ariz.) Multi-Specialty Surgery Center, in July.
  3. Salem (Ore.) Health opened an ASC, a joint partnership with local physicians including Salem Health, Salem Clinic, Willamette Urology, and Willamette Ear, Nose and Throat and Facial Plastic Surgery.
  4. Valley, Ala.-based EAMC-Lanier opened a joint-venture ASC between Opelika-based East Alabama Medical Center and five physician shareholders.
  6. UBMD Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine is working with Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health to build a surgery center.
  7. Regent Surgical Health, Orthopedic Associates of Long Island (N.Y.) and Long Island, N.Y.-based Catholic Health opened a multispecialty ASC.
  8. Raleigh, N.C.-based ASC developer Compass Surgical Partners, Tampa-based Orthopaedic Associates of West Florida and Orthopaedic Specialties of Tampa Bay announced a new joint, spine and orthopedic ASC 
  9. The Orthopedic Surgery Center of the Fox Valley is now open in Neenah, Wis. The ASC is a partnership between Glendale-based Ascension Wisconsin and Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Specialists.
  10. Physician-owned Comprehensive Surgical Care opened a 15,000-square-foot flagship ASC in a former Walmart Neighborhood Market in Gilbert, Ariz.
  11. Towson, Md.-based SurgCenter Development is moving forward with a new ASC development in New Hampshire.
  12. Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth is developing a total joint-focused surgery center in Chadds Ford, Pa.
  13. Fort Myers, Fla.-based Frantz EyeCare has opened an accredited ASC in Naples, Fla., with Surgery Center Services of America.
  14. An underutilized clinic and circulation space is being converted to an ASC in Glendale, Ariz., dubbed the Phoenix Heart Ambulatory Surgery Center with Surgery Center Services of America.
  15. Surprise, Ariz.-based Regency Specialties has opened a multispecialty ASC with Surgery Center Services of America.
  16. Compass Surgical Partners and Raleigh (N.C.) Neurological Clinic are partnering for a spine-focused ASC, dubbed the Raleigh Neurosurgical and Spine Surgery Center.
  17. Compass partnered with local physicians for the Comprehensive Outpatient Joint & Spine Institute, a newly constructed ASC in Odessa, Fla.
  18. Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth and Cleveland-based University Hospitals are developing a multispecialty, joint-venture ASC in Medina, Ohio.
  19. Allina Health is planning to build a surgery center in Brooklyn Park, Minn., in partnership with Surgical Care Affiliates.
  20. University Hospitals and ValueHealth are developing a second joint-venture ASC in Lorain County, Ohio.
  21. Vancouver Clinic and PMB broke ground March 17 on their $75 million clinic.
  22. Developers broke ground on Surgical Care Affiliates' surgery center in partnership with Minneapolis-based Allina Health.
  23. A freestanding cardiology ASC will be opened through a partnership with Banner Health, Atlas Healthcare Partners and Cardiac Solutions.
  24. Construction of Phoenix-based OrthoArizona's new multitenant facility in Scottsdale, Ariz., has been completed. OrthoArizona partnered with Phoenix-based HonorHealth and Mission Viejo, Calif.-based Sovereign Healthcare to build the two-story facility.
  25. Bozeman (Mont.) Health Cottonwood Clinic and Surgery Center was opened. The center is operated as a joint venture between Bozeman Health, local physicians and Addison, Texas-based United Surgical Partners International.
  26. Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System, SensusOne and Brighton, Mich.-based Advanced Orthopedic Specialists opened an ASC.
  27. Five North Carolina companies, including ASC development company Compass Surgical Partners, began construction on the Western Carolina Surgery Center.
  28. A partnership between Surgery Partners, Ryan Companies US and St. Peters, Mo.-based Advanced Bone & Joint broke ground on St. Peters Ambulatory Surgery Center and Medical Office Building.
  29. Physicians Endoscopy, Mary Washington Healthcare in Fredericksburg, Va., and physicians from Gastroenterology Associates of Fredericksburg opened a joint venture center.
  30. The Vascular Institute of the Rockies opened Colorado's cardiovascular ASC in Denver — a joint venture among the VIR, Denver-based Advanced Heart & Vein Center, Denver Interventional, Vascular Labs of the Rockies and Deerfield, Ill.-based Surgical Care Affiliates.
  31. A joint-venture vascular ASC is slated to open in Corpus Christi, Texas, in early 2022 — a three-way joint venture among Malvern, Pa.-based Azura Vascular Care, National Cardiovascular Partners and the Dialysis Access Center of Corpus Christi.
  32. Atlas Healthcare Partners and Banner Health, both based in Phoenix, added three ASCs in Arizona. 
  33. Andrews Ambulatory Surgery, a joint venture ASC company led by James Andrews, MD, is building its first three ASCs in Florida.
  34. Proliance Orthopedic Associates and Valley Medical Center, both based in Renton, Wash., opened an ASC on Dec. 15. 
  35. Willamette Surgery Center and Salem Health Hospitals and Clinics are joining forces for an ASC. 
  36. Salem, Ore.-based Willamette Surgery Center and Salem (Ore.) Health Hospitals and Clinics are partnering on a new building that will house the ASC once completed in 2023.
  37. Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare and local surgeons broke ground on a campus that will hold an ASC in Saratoga Springs, Utah. Construction is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2022.
  38. Joint venture ASC company Andrews Ambulatory Surgery announced that it will build its first three ASCs in Northeast Florida.
  39. St. Louis-based Ascension and Chicago-based Regent Surgical will open a nearly 10,000-square-foot gastroenterology ASC in Birmingham, Ala. The ASC is expected to open in the first quarter of 2022.
  40. Hershey-based Penn State Health and Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth purchased a 60 percent stake in the Surgery Center of Lancaster (Pa.).
  41. Joint venture ASC Shrewsbury (Mass.) Surgery Center performed its first outpatient spine procedure in October.
  42. Evergreen Medical Properties, an Atlanta-based healthcare investment and management firm, and Boston-based Bain Capital Real Estate purchased 12 outpatient medical office buildings in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.
  43. In September, the Bone & Joint Center, Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center and Saratoga Hospital opened a $19.1 million surgery center in Malta, N.Y., specializing in spine and orthopedic surgeries.
  44. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare partnered with 50 physicians to acquire Provo-based Central Utah Surgical Center, the company said Oct. 6 in a news release.
  45. In a partnership with 30 physicians, HCA Healthcare acquired Alaska's newest ASC, the Anchorage-based Alaska Surgery Center, the company said in an Oct. 6 news release.
  46. Two physicians and a local business owner are opening an ASC offering fixed pricing in Zionsville, Ind., according to a recent Carmel Monthly Magazine report.
  47. Minneapolis-based cloud software company Fision and Fort Myers (Fla.) ASC are building an orthopedic ASC in Ft. Myers.
  48. Intermountain Healthcare and The Orthopedic Partners broke ground on a joint-venture ASC.
  49. Atlas Healthcare Partners, Banner Health and Cardiac Solutions opened a cardiovascular ASC in Sun City, Ariz.
  50. Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford, United Surgical Partners International and local physicians opened a $16 million multispecialty surgery center in Murfreesboro, Tenn.
  51. Medford, Mass.-based Lawrence Memorial Hospital opened a 15,000-square-foot surgery center in partnership with local healthcare providers and surgeons from seven physician practices. 
  52. Virginia Eye Consultants and partner ophthalmology network CVP opened an ASC.
  53. Texas Health Resources, Surgical Care Affiliates and surgeons opened Texas Health Surgery Center, a multispecialty facility, in Waxahachie.
  54. Regent Surgical Health, Orthopedic Associates of Long Island (N.Y.) and Long Island, N.Y.-based Catholic Health opened a multispecialty ASC, dubbed PrecisionCare Surgery Center.
  55. Compass Surgical Partners is finishing up an ASC in Asheville, N.C. The Western Carolina Surgery Center is a joint venture among Compass and AdventHealth Henderson, Asheville ENT, Carolina Ophthalmology and Emerge Orthopaedics.
  56. HCA Healthcare and its joint venture partners have completed a medical office building with an ASC on its Houston campus. 
  57. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare has opened a multispecialty ASC with 18 physician partners in the Nashville, Tenn., suburb of Brentwood.
  58. Dallas-based Medical City Healthcare opened a multispecialty ASC in partnership with 24 physicians.

