Joint venture Massachusetts ASC performs first outpatient spine procedure

The Shrewsbury (Mass.) Surgery Center performed its first outpatient spine procedure, the center said Oct. 25.

UMass Memorial Health neurological surgeon Arno Sungarian, MD, performed the outpatient discectomy, which took less than one hour.

The ASC is a joint venture between UMass Memorial Health, Shields Health Care Group and Reliant Medical Group, part of OptumCare.

"This facility is designed to maximize efficiency for our partners while delivering critical patient-centered surgical services in a convenient location at an accessible price for patients," said Prashanth Bala, vice president of ASC operations at Shields Health Care Group.