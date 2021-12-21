HCA, physician-owners team up for medical office building with ASC

HCA Healthcare and its joint venture partners have completed a medical office building with an ASC on its Houston campus.

The four-story, 112,505-square-foot building was built through a partnership with Denver, Colo.-based healthcare real estate developer NexCore Group and physician investor group North Cypress Land Ventures, NexCore said Dec. 15.

Located on the HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress campus, the Doctors' Pavilion is a culmination of 15 years of the physician investor group's involvement with HCA.

The center and its physician owners will offer urology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, gastroenterology, cardiology and urology, among other services.