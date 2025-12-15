UC Davis opens $589M surgery center

Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health has opened the 48X Complex, a $589 million outpatient surgery center designed to boost the system’s operating room capacity by nearly 50%.

The four-story facility houses 14 operating rooms, 59 recovery bays and 96 exam rooms. Once fully operational, 48X is expected to support nearly 15,000 outpatient surgeries annually, an increase of more than 5,000 from current volumes, according to the UC Davis School of Medicine.

The new center enables UC Davis Medical Center to shift elective outpatient procedures out of the main hospital and focus on higher-acuity cases. Specialty clinics, including for orthopedics and neurosurgery, are expected to open in 2026.

UC Davis began seeing patients at the 48X Complex in July. The facility will also support up to 23-hour stays for certain complex procedures, bridging the gap between inpatient and outpatient care.