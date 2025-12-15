The 20+ new ASCs that opened in the South in 2025

Here are more than 20 ASCs and outpatient centers that opened in the South this year, as reported by Becker’s.
Note: This list is not exhaustive.
- Cordelle, Ga.-based Crisp Regional Hospital cut the ribbon on a surgery center in Cordelle.
- Lawrenceville, Ga.-based Summit Spine & Joint Centers opened an ASC and clinic in Warner Robbins, Ga.
- Greenville, S.C.-based Prisma Health unveiled its new Northeast Medical Park, a $126M outpatient facility in Columbia, S.C.
- Iredell Physician Network, a part of Statesville, N.C.-based Iredell Health System, opened Iredell General Surgery, an ASC, in Statesville.
- The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley opened a surgery and cancer center in McAllen, Texas.
- The University of Miami Health System opened UHealth SoLé Mia, a seven-story, 363,000-square-foot ambulatory center, in North Miami, Fla.
- Bon Secours Mercy Health, Compass Surgical Partners and local physicians opened an orthopedic ASC in Newport News, Va.
- Lafayette, La.-based Cardiology Specialists of Acadiana opened a 10,000-square-foot outpatient heart and vascular surgery center in Lafayette.
- New Orleans-based Ochsner Health opened a 100,000-square-foot outpatient facility in Lafayette, La.
- Athens (Ga.) Orthopedic Clinic opened its new joint and spine ASC in Athens.
- Miami-based Mount Sinai Medical Center opened a new 33,000-square-foot outpatient facility in East Hialeah, Fla.
- Fort Myers, Fla.-based Lee Health opened a new outpatient facility in Cape Coral’s Bimini Square development.
- Baylor Scott & White opened a new ASC in College Station, Texas.
- Henry County Hospital in Paris, Tenn., reopened its newly remodeled ASC.
- Baxter Health opened a new ASC and imaging center in Harrison, Ark.
- Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on a $78 million outpatient surgery center in Winston-Salem, N.C.
- Charlottesville-based University of Virginia Health System opened an outpatient transplant clinic in Wytheville, Va.
- Orlando Health opened the Winter Garden (Fla.) Surgery Center.
- Florence, S.C.-based McLeod Health completed construction on its $20 million ASC in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
- Louisiana Orthopaedic Specialists in Lafayette opened its ASC.
- Baptist Health System opened a new surgery center in Madison, Miss.