HCA acquires its 10th ASC in Utah

HCA Healthcare, in Nashville, Tenn., partnered with 50 physicians to acquire Provo-based Central Utah Surgical Center, the company said Oct. 6 in a news release.

Central Utah Surgical Center is a 21,000-square-foot multispecialty facility featuring six advanced operating rooms and two gastrointestinal procedure rooms

The center offers services including gastroenterology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, otorhinolaryngology, general surgery, urology, pain management, podiatry, plastic surgery, dental and gynecology procedures.

The deal closed July 1, adding to HCA's portfolio of 145 surgery centers nationwide. Details of the acquisition were not disclosed.