5 recent joint-venture ASCs opened or announced

In the past month, Raleigh, N.C.-based Compass Surgical Partners announced two new joint-venture ASCs.

Five joint-venture ASCs announced in the past month:

1. Compass and Raleigh (N.C.) Neurological Clinic are partnering for a spine-focused ASC, dubbed the Raleigh Neurosurgical and Spine Surgery Center, according to a June 17 news release.

2. Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth is partnering with Boca Raton-based Ortho Florida for a network of orthopedic-focused ASCs, according to a June 15 news release.

3. Compass partnered with local physicians for the Comprehensive Outpatient Joint & Spine Institute, a newly constructed ASC in Odessa, Fla., according to a June 11 news release.

4. The Center for Special Surgery broke ground on a $26 million medical campus with an ASC in West Fargo, N.D., in partnership with real estate developer Enclave, according to a June 11 news release.

5. A vascular ASC is slated to open in Corpus Christi, Texas, in early 2022 as a three-way joint venture among Malvern, Pa.-based Azura Vascular Care, National Cardiovascular Partners and the Dialysis Access Center of Corpus Christi.