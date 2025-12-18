Marshall Health Network relocates vascular surgery practice to outpatient setting

Marshall Health Network has moved its vascular surgery outpatient practice to a renovated space on the campus of St. Mary’s Medical Center.

J. Chris Kitchen, MD, and Matthew Krantz, MD, lead the vascular surgery practice, according to a Dec. 17 news release from Marshall Health Network.

The practice was moved from Marshall University Medical Center in Huntington, W.Va., to the Highlawn Medical Building, also in Huntington.

Dr. Kitchen and Dr. Krantz specialize in the diagnosis and management of complex arterial and venous diseases, the release said.