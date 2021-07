Compass Surgical Partners is finishing up an ASC in Asheville, N.C., according to a July 4 LinkedIn post.

The Western Carolina Surgery Center is a joint venture among Compass and AdventHealth Henderson, Asheville ENT, Carolina Ophthalmology and Emerge Orthopaedics.

Raleigh, N.C.-based Compass Surgical Partners also is planning two new ASCs in North Carolina and Florida.