HCA partners with 30 physicians to acquire Alaska ASC

HCA Healthcare acquired Alaska's newest ASC, the Anchorage-based Alaska Surgery Center, the company said in an Oct. 6 news release.

The transaction, which Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA said closed May 1, marks the company'sthird ASC in Alaska. The deal coincided with the surgery center's move to a new facility in Anchorage.

The center is a multispecialty clinic with services in otorhinolaryngology, general surgery, neurosurgery, ophthalmology, oral and maxillofacial surgery, orthopedics, pain management, plastic surgery, podiatry and urology services.