Atlas Healthcare Partners opens 3 ASCs with Banner Health

Atlas Healthcare Partners and Banner Health, both based in Phoenix, have added three ASCs in Arizona, Atlas said Dec. 20.

The companies opened joint-venture ASCs in Chandler, Tucson and Scottsdale, according to the news release. The additions bring the partnership's ASC total to 24.

Banner Surgery Center-Reid Park in Tucson will include two operating rooms and will focus on pain management, ophthalmology and otolaryngology, Atlas said. It will be affiliated with the University of Arizona College of Medicine and is slated to open by June 2022.

Banner Surgery Center-Chandler will include three operating rooms and one procedure room and will offer services in urology, gastroenterology, general surgery, orthopedics and podiatry. The ASC should open by the end of 2021 with 17 invested physician partners, Atlas said.

Banner Surgery Center-North Scottsdale will be Banner's first ASC in the area. It will be a single-specialty center for pain management. It will include three physician investors and is equipped with two procedure rooms. Atlas Healthcare did not give an estimated opening date for the center.