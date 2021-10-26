Joint venture buys 12 outpatient medical buildings in Rhode Island, Massachusetts

Atlanta-based healthcare investment and management firm Evergreen Medical Properties, along with Boston-based Bain Capital Real Estate, bought a portfolio of 12 outpatient medical office buildings in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, the companies said in an Oct. 26 news release.

The properties total 573,000 square feet and house tenants including Providence-based Lifespan, Rhode Island's largest health system and private employer.

Boston-based Albany Road Real Estate Partners sold the portfolio to the Bain-Evergreen joint venture, according to the news release. Financial details were not disclosed.