Ascension Saint Thomas is opening a $16 million ASC in Murfreesboro, Tenn., in August, the Daily News Journal reported July 5.

The 13,000-square-foot ASC will feature two operating rooms and one procedure room offering gastrointestinal, urology and general surgery. The second floor of the building will house Ascension offices.

Saint Thomas purchased the 3 acres for $1.5 million in 2018. The hospital has invested $500 million in the county since 2010, according to the Daily News Journal.