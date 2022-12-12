16 recent ASC expansions, acquisitions and mergers

Here are 16 acquisitions, expansions and mergers among ASCs reported on by Becker's since Nov. 1:

Lansing, Mich.-based Sparrow Health System and Ann Arbor-based University of Michigan Health partnered to expand care for state residents. As part of the partnership, the university will invest $800 million into the expansion of Sparrow's ASC and neonatal care unit.

Dallas-based Lincoln Advisors has acquired the Northwest Medical Center, a 149,202-square-foot, four-story medical office building in Atlanta.

Private equity firm Thomas Park Investments has acquired a medical office building in Lower Pottsgrove Township, Pa. The 5,000-square-foot property was sold by MidLantic Urology in a sale-leaseback deal. The private equity firm is on track to bring in $150 million from medical office building acquisitions this year.







The Dutchess Ambulatory Surgical Center in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., is relocating to the Eastdale Village Town Center in Poughkeepsie in July. The relocation will allow the center to add three operating rooms and an endoscopy suite. Its new space will be 12,000 square feet with five operating rooms.

One GI partnered with the Colon, Stomach, and Liver Center and Loudoun Endoscopy Group in Lansdowne, Va. The company also expanded its Ohio presence through a partnership with Gastroenterology and Hepatology Specialists in Canton.

A joint venture between AEW Capital Management and Flagship Healthcare Trust has acquired eight ASCs across seven states. The acquisition includes 145,561 square feet of ASC space in Texas, Arizona, Michigan, Illinois, Missouri, Tennessee and Florida.

Three surgery center LLCs submitted a certificate of need application for a $28.3 million ASC in Pinehurst, N.C. The application proposes the joint venture would acquire and relocate no more than two operating rooms from the Surgery Center of Pinehurst to develop an ASC with four procedure rooms.

Gainesville, Fla.-based UF Health and Jacksonville-based Jax Spine and Pain Centers opened a $25 million multispeciality surgery center in Jacksonville. The 19,000-square-foot Centurion Surgery Center will offer spine, orthopedic, gastrointestinal, oral and gynecological care and pain management. Physicians from Jax Spine and Pain and UF Health will collaborate on services for spine patients.







Chesterton, Ind.-based Northwest Health Lakeshore Surgicare has completed a 4,600-square-foot expansion on its facility, which provides orthopedic and neurospine services. The space has a new operating room, more sterilization space and private recovery rooms.

Honolulu-based the Queen's Medical Center plans to open an ASC at its West Oahu, Hawaii, location.

Big Sky Medical, a real estate investment manager based in Dallas, has made its second acquisition in the Houston area with a 134,910-square-foot medical office building, Greenpark One. The eight-story building was sold by Healthcare Realty Trust.

Joint venture partners Vancouver (Wash.) Clinic and healthcare real estate developer PMB opened a new $75 million facility with an ASC in Vancouver. In addition to an ASC, the facility also offers urgent care services, orthopedics, pain management, physical therapy, podiatry and sports medicine. This is the 15th location they have collaborated on.

St. Tammany Health began work on a $75 million outpatient surgery expansion in Covington, La. The 126,000-square-foot center, slated to open in 2024, will feature 12 surgical suites and will offer OB-GYN, orthopedic and some ENT procedures.

Specialty Networks, an integrated multispecialty organization, acquired Gastrologix, a gastroenterology-focused group purchasing organization. As a result of the acquisition, Specialty Networks will provide Gastrologix GPO members with technology, chronic care management, clinical education, and infusion optimization and in-office dispensing support.

Cleveland-based University Hospitals broke ground on a health campus in Amherst, Ohio, that will include a two-story medical office building and an orthopedic-focused ASC. The UH Amherst Beaver Creek Surgery Center will be opened in partnership with surgical care network ValueHealth.