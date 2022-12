One GI has partnered with the Colon, Stomach, and Liver Center and Loudoun Endoscopy Group in Lansdowne, Va.

As a result of the partnership, Loudoun Endoscopy Center will also join One GI's network, according to a Dec. 1 news release from One GI.

The Colon, Stomach, and Liver Center and Loudoun Endoscopy Group has three board-certified gastroenterologists and two advanced practice providers.