Private equity firm acquires Pennsylvania medical office building

Private equity firm Thomas Park Investments has acquired a medical office building in Lower Pottsgrove Township, Pa., WFMZ reported Dec. 1.

Thomas Park Investments acquired the 15,000-square-foot property from MidLantic Urology in a sale-leaseback deal. The property was fully occupied at the time of the transaction.

Thomas Park Investments focuses on healthcare real estate. The private equity firm is on track to bring in $150 million from medical office building acquisitions this year, according to WFMZ.