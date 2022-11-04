Private equity-backed group gains 470+ physicians in Gastrologix acquisition

Riz Hatton -  

Specialty Networks, an integrated multispecialty organization, has acquired Gastrologix, a gastroenterology-focused group purchasing organization.

As a result of the acquisition, Specialty Networks will provide Gastrologix with technology, chronic care management, clinical education, and infusion optimization and in-office dispensing support, according to a Nov. 4 news release from Specialty Networks.

Gastrologix has more than 470 independent physician practice locations and 2,300 providers in its network.

Specialty Networks is a portfolio company of healthcare-focused private equity firm Linden Capital Partners.

