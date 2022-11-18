Indiana ASC completes 4,600-square-foot expansion

Chesterton, Ind.-based Northwest Health Lakeshore Surgicare has completed a 4,600-square-foot expansion on its facility, which provides orthopedic and neurospine services according to a Nov. 17 report from the The Times of Northwest Indiana.

The space has a new operating room, more sterilization space and private recovery rooms.

"We are so pleased to unveil this much-needed expansion at Northwest Health Lakeshore Surgicare to better meet the increase of orthopedic surgeries at this facility," Ashley Dickinson, Northwest Health's CEO told the Times.