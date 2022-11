Big Sky Medical, a real estate investment manager based in Dallas, has made its second acquisition in the Houston area with a 134,910-square-foot medical office building, Greenpark One, according to a Nov. 10 report from ConnectCRE.

Greenpark One is an eight-story building with tenants including Memorial Hermann Surgery Center, DermSurgery Associates, Eating Recovery Center and Texas Oncology Center.

The property was sold by Healthcare Realty Trust.