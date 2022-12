The Dutchess Ambulatory Surgical Center in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., is relocating within the city, the Hudson Valley Post reported Nov. 30.

The ASC has broken ground on its new location at the Eastdale Village Town Center in Poughkeepsie and plans to move there in July 2023.

The ASC currently has two operating rooms and an endoscopy suite. Its new space will be 12,000 square feet with five operating rooms, according to the Hudson Valley Post.