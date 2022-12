Dallas-based Lincoln Advisors has acquired the Northwest Medical Center, a 149,202-square-foot, four-story medical office building in Atlanta, according to a Dec. 9 report from ConnectCRE.

The building currently houses 25 tenants, and is 81 percent leased. The average tenant has 9.4 years remaining on their lease.

The building is also in the midst of an expansion and a parking garage addition.