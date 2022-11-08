One GI expands Ohio presence

Nashville, Tenn.-based One GI has expanded its Ohio presence through a partnership with Gastroenterology and Hepatology Specialists in Canton.

The Canton practice has been in operation since 1998, and it will be the 12th practice to join One GI.

"We are excited to pair our established practice with the scale and business expertise of One GI," Dr. Nabil Fahmy, founder of Gastroenterology and Hepatology Specialists, said in a Nov. 7 news release from the management service organization. "We see our partnership as a benefit to our patients, staff and our physicians."