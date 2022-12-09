University of Michigan partners with Sparrow Health System for ASC upgrade

Lansing, Mich.-based Sparrow Health System and Ann Arbor-based University of Michigan Health have partnered to expand care for state residents, according to a Dec. 9 report from NBC affiliate WILX.

As part of the partnership, the university will invest $800 million into the expansion of Sparrow's ASC and neonatal care unit.

With the partnership, the health organization will be valued at $7 billion, according to the report. The Sparrow board approved the partnership at its Nov. 28 meeting, while the university board approved on Dec. 8.

The agreement is expected to be complete in the first half of 2023.