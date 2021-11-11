15 of the most expensive ASC projects of 2021

The ambulatory surgery space has been active with new construction in 2021. Here are 15 of the most expensive, strictly outpatient projects this year:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. To submit tips on qualifying projects, email mrobertson@beckershealthcare.com.

1. Columbus-based Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center opened a $137.9 million outpatient health and surgery center in New Albany, Ohio, Columbus Business First reported July 30.

2. Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis is planning to open a $75 million surgery center.

3. Covington, La.-based St. Tammany Health System will begin construction of a $75 million surgical center this fall.

4. Vancouver Clinic and healthcare real estate developer PMB broke ground March 17 on their $75 million clinic in Vancouver, Wash.

5. King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services is developing a $69 million ASC as part of a $375 million hospital in Washington, D.C., the Washington Business Journal reported March 12.

6. Maywood, Ill.-based Loyola Medicine proposed a surgery center in Tinley Park, Ill., that would cost more than $69 million.

7. Eisenhower Health opened its expanded $68 million orthopedic center and ASC in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

8. Dartmouth-Hitchcock opened a $62 million ASC in Manchester, N.H.

9. HCA Healthcare West Florida is planning a $50 million surgical hospital, dubbed the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery, in Tampa, Fla.

10. Construction has begun on Mount Clemens, Mich.-based McLaren Macombs' $25 million surgery center.

11. Jacksonville, Fla.-based Jax Spine & Pain Centers broke ground Feb. 17 on a $25 million surgery center and medical office building in Jacksonville.

12. SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital is building a $25 million ASC, the St. Louis Business Journal reported.

13. Spectrum Health has filed a certificate of need for a $23.2 million cardiovascular ASC in Grand Rapids, Mich.

14. Quincy, Ill.-based Blessing Health System is opening a $21 million ASC this fall.

15. Bozeman (Mont.) Health Cottonwood Clinic and Surgery Center, a $20 million project, opened April 19, NBC affiliate KHQ reported.