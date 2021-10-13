Loyola Medicine plans $69M ASC — 5 details

Maywood, Ill.-based Loyola Medicine has proposed a surgery center in Tinley Park, Ill., that would cost more than $69 million, the Chicago Tribune reported Oct. 12.

Five details:

1. The proposed facility would span 72,000 square feet and signal the end of healthcare operations at Loyola Medicine's recently expanded campus in Orland Park, Ill., according to the report.

2. Services offered at the ASC would include orthopedic surgery, oncology, cardiology, pulmonary medicine, urology and primary care.

3. The two-story building would feature an imaging center with an X-ray suite, laboratory, pharmacy and cancer care center, as well as 50 exam rooms and eight procedure rooms.

4. Loyola Medicine said in its filing that the facility would see about 1,500 patients a week and employ around 130 people.