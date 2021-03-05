Montana hospital to open $20M surgery center

Bozeman (Mont.) Health will open its Cottonwood Clinic + Surgery Center in April, local NBC affiliate kulr8.com reported March 5.

The surgery center and clinic is a $20 million project, according to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. The project is three stories and 60,000 square feet. The surgery center is on the ground floor with specialty services and primary services on the other floors.

Addison, Texas-based United Surgical Partners International owns the project and it will be operated as a joint venture between Bozeman Health, local physicians and USPI.

Bozeman is developing a number of other projects, including two urgent care clinics.

More articles on healthcare:

Will disc replacement supersede spinal fusion? 7 spine surgeons weigh in

FDA clears two surgical robots focused on imaging, spine

These CMS changes would significantly improve spine care: 6 surgeons weigh in

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.