North Carolina health system plans new ASC: 3 details

Wilmington (N.C.) Health is planning to open an ASC in 2022, according to a March 24 report from WilmingtonBiz.

Here's what you should know:

1. The facility will have 20,000 square feet, an operating room and three procedure rooms.

2. The ASC is expected to open in the first or second quarter of 2022 near Wilmington Health's main campus.

3. The center will have procedures from general surgery to orthopedics. Currently, some Wilmington Health surgeons are performing outpatient surgeries at other facilities.

