New York practice building orthopedic campus, ASC in mall

Rochester, N.Y.-based UR Medicine is building an orthopedic campus with an ASC in a local mall, local ABC affiliate WHAM reported March 3.

The ASC will be built inside a former Sears department store.

The UR Medicine Orthopaedics & Physical Performance Center will be 330,000 square feet and will be the system's largest off-site facility.

Physicians will perform orthopedic surgeries and outpatient care.

UR Medicine announced the project in November 2019.

