20 anesthesia partnerships with ASCs, health systems in 2021

Melville, N.Y.-based North American Partners in Anesthesia and Irving, Texas-based NorthStar Anesthesia formed the most health system and ASC partnerships in 2021, with eight apiece.

Here are all 20 new partnerships between anesthesia companies and ASCs or health systems Becker's ASC Review covered in 2021:

1. NorthStar Anesthesia completed its transition to provide services to seven Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health facilities, according to a Jan. 6 news release.

2. North American Partners in Anesthesia partnered with Atlanta-based Piedmont Orthopedics-OrthoAtlanta to deliver anesthesia services to an ASC in Fayetteville, Ga., the company announced Jan. 12.

3. North American Partners in Anesthesia entered into a clinical partnership with Lawrence (Mass.) General Hospital, the company announced Jan. 19.

4. Anesthesia Associates of Lancaster (Pa.) joined Lancaster General Health Physicians, pennlive.com reported Jan. 29.

5. U.S. Anesthesia Partners reached a three-year deal with Cigna HealthCare of Florida to keep its nearly 600 physicians in network with Cigna's Florida members, the practice announced Feb. 10.

6. NorthStar Anesthesia began providing services Feb. 1 at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown, Ky.

7. North American Partners in Anesthesia expanded anesthesia services to more Virginia patients through its partnership with Bon Secours-Richmond (Va.), a subsidiary of Bon Secours Mercy Health, in April.

8-10. NorthStar Anesthesia expanded to serve Wilmington, Del.-based Saint Francis Healthcare, a member of Trinity Health System; the Great Falls (Mont.) Clinic and Lubbock (Texas) Heart and Surgical Hospital, according to an April 7 release.

11. North American Partners in Anesthesia expanded its Illinois reach through a partnership with Sinai Chicago, according to a May 18 release.

12. North American Partners in Anesthesia expanded its services to Union (N.J.) Surgery Center, part of Atlantic Health System's Overlook Medical Center-Union Campus.

13. North American Partners in Anesthesia partnered with Premiere Surgical Center to serve a new ASC in Erie, Pa., according to a May 26 news release.

14. North American Partners in Anesthesia and Wilmington (N.C.) Eye Surgery Center struck an agreement to serve a new ASC, according to a June 21 news release.

15. North American Partners in Anesthesia partnered with Maple Lawn Surgery Center in Fulton, Md., according to a July 15 news release.

16. Baton Rouge, La.-based anesthesia management company DPI Anesthesia partnered with AllSpine Laser and Surgery Center, a DPI anesthesiologist said July 28.

17. Billings (Mont.) Clinic contracted with Gallatin Valley Anesthesia Associates to provide services at its new ASC that will open in mid-2022, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported Dec. 9.

18-20. NorthStar Anesthesia expanded its services with three health systems: Morgantown, W.Va.-based Mon Health; Covington, Ga.-based Piedmont Healthcare; and Arlington-based Texas Health Resources, the company said Oct. 12.