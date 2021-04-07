NorthStar Anesthesia to provide services to new surgical hospitals, ASCs

Irving, Texas-based NorthStar Anesthesia has expanded over the past few months to serve new hospitals, surgical centers and healthcare systems in Delaware, Montana and Texas.

The company now serves Wilmington, Del.-based Saint Francis Healthcare, a member of Trinity Health System; the Great Falls (Mont.) Clinic and Lubbock (Texas) Heart and Surgical Hospital, according to an April 7 release.

NorthStar retained 100 percent of physicians in each partnership.

Great Falls Clinic and Lubbock Heart and Surgical Hospital are owned by Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners, Ormond Beach, Fla.-based Alliance Specialty Surgical Center and Daytona Beach, Fla.-based East Coast Surgery Center, according to the release.

NorthStar acquired Surgery Partners' anesthesia services business in September 2020 and expanded to facilities in Michigan and Kentucky earlier this year.

