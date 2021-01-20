NAPA to provide anesthesia services to Massachusetts facility

North American Partners in Anesthesia entered into a clinical partnership with Lawrence (Mass.) General Hospital, the company announced Jan. 19.

NAPA will provide services to the 186-bed hospital.

NAPA has more than 5,000 clinicians providing anesthesia services to hundreds of hospitals and ASCs across the U.S.

Lawrence General Hospital opened in 1875.

