Montana hospital contracts with local anesthesia provider for new ASC

Billings Clinic has contracted with Gallatin Valley Anesthesia Associates to provide services at its new ASC that will open in mid-2022, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported Dec. 9.

Three details:

1. The physician-led anesthesia group has operated in the area for about 15 years and provides services for Billings Clinic OB-GYN at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital, according to the report.

2. Billings Clinic's 140,000-square-foot surgery center is part of a multiphase construction project for the Billings Clinic Bozeman campus, which will employ about 250 people, including 50 physicians and providers.

3. Physicians specializing in OB-GYN, family medicine, internal medicine, urology, radiology and ophthalmology have already begun practicing at Billings Clinic Bozeman in temporary modular clinics that opened in September.