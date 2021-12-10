Montana hospital contracts with local anesthesia provider for new ASC

Alan Condon -   Print  |

Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

Billings Clinic has contracted with Gallatin Valley Anesthesia Associates to provide services at its new ASC that will open in mid-2022, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported Dec. 9.

Three details:

1. The physician-led anesthesia group has operated in the area for about 15 years and provides services for Billings Clinic OB-GYN at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital, according to the report.

2. Billings Clinic's 140,000-square-foot surgery center is part of a multiphase construction project for the Billings Clinic Bozeman campus, which will employ about 250 people, including 50 physicians and providers.

3. Physicians specializing in OB-GYN, family medicine, internal medicine, urology, radiology and ophthalmology have already begun practicing at Billings Clinic Bozeman in temporary modular clinics that opened in September.

Copyright © 2021 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast