North American Partners in Anesthesia expands Virginia service

Melville, N.Y.-based North American Partners in Anesthesia is expanding anesthesia services to more Virginia patients through its partnership with Bon Secours-Richmond (Va.), a subsidiary of Bon Secours Mercy Health.

NAPA's more than 5,000 clinicians provide anesthesia to hundreds of hospitals and ASCs nationwide.

Here are four things to know:

1. NAPA anesthesiologists and certified registered nurse anesthetists will provide anesthesia services to two Bon Secours hospitals — Petersburg, Va.-based Southside Medical Center and Emporia, Va.-based Southern Virginia Medical Center.

2. Southside Medical Center is a 300-bed facility with nearly 400 physicians and over 1,400 healthcare professionals.

3. Southern Virginia Medical Center is an 80-bed inpatient facility with outpatient, emergency, medical and surgical services.

3. The company already provides anesthesia and perioperative care at Bon Secours' Richmond, Va.-based St. Mary's Hospital and Mechanicsville, Va.-based Memorial Regional Medical Center.

