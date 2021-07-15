Anesthesia management firm brings services to Maryland ASC

North American Partners in Anesthesia has partnered with Maple Lawn Surgery Center in Fulton, Md., according to a July 15 news release.

North American Partners in Anesthesia will provide anesthesia services to the ASC through the collaboration. Maple Lawn Surgery Center is an affiliate of United Surgical Partners International and is a multispecialty clinic. It was founded in 2009.

North American Partners in Anesthesia provides anesthesia services to more than 500 healthcare facilities in 20 states.