NAPA partners with Piedmont Orthopedics

Melville, N.Y.-based North American Partners in Anesthesia partnered with Atlanta-based Piedmont Orthopedics l OrthoAtlanta to deliver anesthesia services to an ASC in Fayetteville, Ga., the company announced Jan. 12.

The ASC provides orthopedics, physical therapy, physiatry and pain management services in its three operating rooms.

NAPA already has a partnership with nearby Piedmont Fayette Hospital.



Wyndham Mortimer, MD, corporate medical director of Piedmont Fayette Hospital, said, "Piedmont Orthopedics chose NAPA as its anesthesia partner for this site because NAPA has the scale to provide flexible staffing that will accommodate the ASC's surgical scheduling, as well as a deep commitment to quality and safety, and a proven ability to exceed both clinical and operational expectations."

