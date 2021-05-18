NAPA expands Chicago footprint

Melville, N.Y.-based North American Partners in Anesthesia has expanded its Illinois reach through a partnership with Sinai Chicago, according to a May 18 release.

NAPA will provide anesthesia services to all Sinai Chicago sites, including Mount Sinai Hospital and Holy Cross Hospital, both in Chicago.

NAPA's more than 5,000 clinicians serve patients at more than 500 ASCs and hospitals in 20 states. The company also recently expanded its Massachusetts, Virginia and Georgia presence.

