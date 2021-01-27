Anesthesia group joins Pennsylvania hospital

Anesthesia Associates of Lancaster (Pa.) joined Lancaster General Health Physicians, pennlive.com reported Jan. 29.

The group will now be known as LG Health Physicians Anesthesiology.

The group has provided services in the Lancaster area since 1970.

Kevin Slenker, MD, group president, said, "Our physicians and CRNAs believe there are substantial benefits to be derived by joining LGHP and being part of Penn Medicine."

