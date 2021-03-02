NorthStar Anesthesia lands new client, recruits several providers

Irving, Texas-based NorthStar Anesthesia began providing services Feb. 1 at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown, Ky.

NorthStar notably recruited a majority of the incumbent group's anesthesiologists and more than 92 percent of its CRNAs. NorthStar appointed a new chief CRNA and a new medical director from providers in that group.

Baptist Health hired NorthStar to modernize its anesthesia services.

NorthStar acquired Nashville, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners' anesthesia services business in September 2020.

