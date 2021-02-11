U.S. Anesthesia Partners signs agreement with Cigna HealthCare of Florida

U.S. Anesthesia Partners reached a three-year deal with Cigna HealthCare of Florida to keep its nearly 600 physicians in network with Cigna's Florida members, the practice announced Feb. 10.

The practice provides anesthesia services for more than 325,000 surgical procedures in Florida annually.

The agreement included several pay-for-performance and patient quality metrics. U.S. Anesthesia Partners frequently includes such metrics as a "commitment to demonstrating clinical excellence."

About 94 percent of the practice's cases were processed as in network in 2020.

