NorthStar Anesthesia now covers 7-hospital health system in Michigan

NorthStar Anesthesia completed its transition to provide services to seven Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health facilities, according to a Jan. 6 news release.

As of Jan. 1, NorthStar is managing the anesthesia services for Beaumont's Royal Oak, Troy and Grosse Pointe hospitals and their associated ASCs, the release said. In August 2020, North Star started managing services at the Dearborn, Taylor, Trenton and Wayne hospitals and ASCs.

