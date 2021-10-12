NorthStar Anesthesia expands services with 3 health systems

Irving, Texas-based NorthStar Anesthesia has expanded its services with three health systems — Mon Health, Piedmont Healthcare and Texas Health, the company said Oct. 12.

Here are three things to know:

1. NorthStar provides services at Morgantown, W.V.-based Mon Health's Stonewall Jackson Memorial and Preston Memorial Hospitals as of July 1. The company retained the existing team at both facilities.

2. The company provides services to Piedmont Newton Hospital in Covington, Ga., as of Aug. 11. Piedmont is a private, nonprofit organization.

3. As of Aug. 25, NorthStar provides services at Texas Health Hospital Mansfield, a joint venture between Texas Health Resources and Advent Health.