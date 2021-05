North American Partners in Anesthesia expanded its services to Union (N.J.) Surgery Center, part of Atlantic Health System's Overlook Medical Center – Union Campus.

NAPA's more than 5,000 clinicians provide anesthesia at more than 500 ASCs and hospitals, according to a May 25 release.

Nonprofit Atlantic Health System offers more than 400 sites of care, including seven hospitals.

NAPA also recently expanded its Chicago footprint through a partnership with Sinai Chicago.